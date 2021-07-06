Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 85,397 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

