Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 173,230 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,224,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Verra Mobility by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.