Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.66 Million Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $28,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

