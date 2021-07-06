Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.81 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Cohen & Steers worth $28,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $82.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.