Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.71 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of EnPro Industries worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $99.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

