Geode Capital Management LLC Has $30.41 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $30,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 48,855 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

BCRX stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

