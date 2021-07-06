GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,156 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

NYSE EMN traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,942. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

