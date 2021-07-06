GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.08. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.87 and a 12-month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

