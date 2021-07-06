GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,050 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,629,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,565.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.60. 2,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,813. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

