GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.97.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.08. 22,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.