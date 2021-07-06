Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.31.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.83. 100,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,589. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.