Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 810,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after buying an additional 54,136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 189,070.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 544,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,211,000 after buying an additional 544,522 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

