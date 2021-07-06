Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $665.50. 322,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,505,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $631.48. The stock has a market cap of $641.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $253.21 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

