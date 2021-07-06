Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $13.16 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. 5,719,280 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89.

