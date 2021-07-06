Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for 0.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

