Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.64. 509,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,298,542. The firm has a market cap of $575.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

