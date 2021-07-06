Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,364. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

