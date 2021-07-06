Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $76.27.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

