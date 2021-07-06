Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.62. 122,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,199,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.