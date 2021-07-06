Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

