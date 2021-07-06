Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several analysts recently commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

GPK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,622. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

