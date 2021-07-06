Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

