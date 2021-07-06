Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
PAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
