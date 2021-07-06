Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.95.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

