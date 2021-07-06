Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $26.50. Guess’ shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 19,563 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Guess’ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

