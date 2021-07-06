Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.50. Guess’ shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 486,620 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 3.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

