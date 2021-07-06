Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,592 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

GSBD opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

