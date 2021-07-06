Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,307 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

NYSE:FSM opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

