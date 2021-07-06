Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.43 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

