Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of KB Home worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

