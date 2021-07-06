H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $4.69 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

