H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

HNNMY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

