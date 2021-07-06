Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report sales of $82.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $69.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $358.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $2,315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

