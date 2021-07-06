Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.97.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $177.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

