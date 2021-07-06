Hancock Whitney Corp Has $7.04 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,799. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $120.88 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a market capitalization of $333.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

