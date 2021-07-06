Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. 86,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,886,934. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

