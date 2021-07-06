Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 20,150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $400.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

