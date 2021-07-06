Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

