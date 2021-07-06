Head-To-Head Comparison: GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GN Store Nord A/S and DiaSorin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 DiaSorin 3 0 2 0 1.80

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and DiaSorin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 11.27% 32.60% 10.10% DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and DiaSorin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 6.12 $191.81 million $4.43 61.81 DiaSorin $1.01 billion 9.56 $283.63 million N/A N/A

DiaSorin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GN Store Nord A/S.

Volatility & Risk

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaSorin has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats DiaSorin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX. DiaSorin S.p.A. has partnership agreements with QIAGEN for diagnostic solution for Latent Tuberculosis detection; TTP for the development of Point-of-Care molecular platform; and MeMed for the launch of a test differentiating between viral and bacterial infections. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

