Head-To-Head Review: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.69 $176.11 million $2.04 9.75 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.74%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28% Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

