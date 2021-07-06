Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $172.34 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00039711 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00286414 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00038250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006596 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,270,060 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

