HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HDELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

HDELY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 60,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,864. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

