Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00404270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.