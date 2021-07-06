HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.46 ($107.60).

HFG stock opened at €81.92 ($96.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €85.48 ($100.56). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

