HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,622,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 4,367,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.9 days.

HLFFF opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

HLFFF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

