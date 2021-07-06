Henderson International Income Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HINT traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164.65 ($2.15). 150,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.88. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 137 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.37 ($2.29).

In related news, insider Lucy Walker bought 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,169.05 ($11,979.42).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

