Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Herc stock opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.83. Herc has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Herc by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

