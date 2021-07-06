Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.18.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

