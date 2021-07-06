Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

Shares of MLHR opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLHR. Benchmark increased their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.