Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 277,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,048. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

