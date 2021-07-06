Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 5.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,249 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE TPL traded down $43.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,549.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,144. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,568.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

